Dayton man sentenced to prison for crash while fleeing from police

• Prison time: Judge Angelina Jackson sentenced Mateen Harvey, 29, to four years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• Parole: Once he’s released, Harvey will be on post-release control for one to three years.

• License suspended: His driver’s license will be suspended for three years. If he doesn’t have a license, he cannot apply for one during those three years.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Harvey pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault on Sept. 30, according to court documents.

One count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer was dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Police chase: On June 10, 2024, Harvey was reportedly fleeing from police when he crossed the center line to avoid stop sticks on North Main Street near Mary Avenue.

Harvey was going 74 mph according to a crash report.

• Head-on crash: He hit a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu head on even though the car changed lanes to try and avoid him.

Harvey and the driver of the Malibu, a 53-year-old woman, both had serious injuries, according to a crash report. Medics transported them to Miami Valley Hospital.

He did not have a valid license at the time of the crash.