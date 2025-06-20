Dayton man sentenced to probation for child abuse

In May, Harris pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

An investigation began on March 31 after his daughter’s teachers reported the abuse, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The 14-year-old girl told investigators her father hit her multiples with an extension cord two weeks prior, leaving scars on her arms and legs, an affidavit read.

Harris reportedly told police he caused the injuries with a belt in 2024.

A grand jury indicted Harris on an endangering children charge on April 8.