Dayton man walking the Appalachian trail identified in pool drowning in Virginia

Michael Anthony Glass, 38, of Dayton was an avid hiker passing through Front Royal, Va.
A Dayton man who had been walking the Appalachian Trail was identified as a drowning victim at a hotel in Virginia. FILE
Local News
By Samantha Wildow – Dayton Daily News
19 minutes ago
A Dayton man who had been walking the Appalachian Trail was identified as a drowning victim at a hotel in Virginia.

On July 1, shortly after 10 p.m., officers with the Front Royal Police Department responded to a report of a possible drowning at the Baymont Inn in Front Royal.

Upon arrival, officers located a male subject ― later identified as Michael Anthony Glass, 38, of Dayton ― in the hotel’s pool, according to a press release from the Front Royal Police Department. Police immediately entered the water to remove him.

Officers initiated CPR and continued life-saving efforts until personnel from Warren County Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and assumed medical care. The victim was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Winchester Medical Center. Despite continued efforts, Glass succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Glass was an avid hiker and was passing through the area while hiking the Appalachian Trail.

While the incident remains under investigation, there are no indications of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Z.S. Wallace at 540-636-2208 or at zwallace@frontroyalva.com.

