Dayton man who shot self in foot running from shooting gets 1½ years in prison

By
16 minutes ago
A 21-year-old Dayton man will spend more than a year in prison for shooting and seriously wounding a man in June before he accidentally shot himself in the foot while running away.

Julius Maurice Williamson Jr. was sentenced Thursday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick to the maximum 1½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to aggravated assault via a bill of information.

Dayton police were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. June 5 to the 40 block of South Monmouth Street, where officers found a 22-year-old Dayton man who had been shot outside a house.

Witnesses told police that the victim began fighting with another man when Williamson approached them and started shooting at the victim, striking him two times, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Mr. Williamson then began running away and accidentally shot himself in the foot,” the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Williamson also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital before he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Two counts of felonious assault, and one count each of having weapons under disability and public indecency were dismissed as part of his plea, records show.

Williamson on Thursday also was sentenced to a second term of 1½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to possession of a fentanyl-related compound in an unrelated drug case, records show.

