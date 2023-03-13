Dayton may settle lawsuit over massive water main break

Dayton is considering settling a lawsuit with a company that it claimed was responsible for a water main break that led to a widespread service outage and a massive amount of water being lost in the Great Miami River.
Dayton’s law department recommends the city approves a $700,000 settlement with Eagle Bridge Co. and GDP Group to end litigation the city filed after a water main break on Feb. 13, 2019.
A 36-inch water main along the Great Miami River broke, causing a loss of water pressure that impacted water service to tens of thousands of local customers.
The city claimed Sidney-based Eagle Bridge Co. did not properly design or build a causeway as it repaired the Keowee Street Bridge. Montgomery County hired the company for that project.
Eagle Bridge Co. denied any wrongdoing.
But under a proposed settlement agreement, the Eagle Bridge Co. through its insurance company would pay the city $550,000.
GPD Group, an architecture, engineering, planning and consulting firm, would pay $150,000.
Dayton had more than 100 water main breaks in 2019, but the one on Feb. 13 was unprecedented.
About 150 million gallons of drinking water was lost in the river, and a local boil advisory was in place for more than 40 hours that affected residents across Montgomery County.
