Dayton may settle lawsuit over massive water main break

Eagle Bridge Co. denied any wrongdoing.

But under a proposed settlement agreement, the Eagle Bridge Co. through its insurance company would pay the city $550,000.

GPD Group, an architecture, engineering, planning and consulting firm, would pay $150,000.

Dayton had more than 100 water main breaks in 2019, but the one on Feb. 13 was unprecedented.

About 150 million gallons of drinking water was lost in the river, and a local boil advisory was in place for more than 40 hours that affected residents across Montgomery County.