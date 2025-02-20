Dayton Metro Library addresses tampons, flags controversies: ‘We’re still here to support you'

Feltner said she was disheartened and confused to learn about the library’s decision to take down permanent cultural displays, including the Juneteenth and Pride Progress flags. She felt taking down these symbols does not contribute to equity in her community.

“It’s not equivalent to ‘everyone’s equal.’ It’s not equal to ‘all lives matter,’” she said. “I do not appreciate and I do not accept your neutrality.”

Dayton Metro Executive Director Jeffrey Trzeciak addressed the crowd. He said he’s proud of the impact Dayton Metro Library has had on young lives.

“For me, Dayton Metro Library has always provided that safe space,” Trzeciak said. “It’s the reason why I returned after a 25-year hiatus, and why I’m still committed to continuing to provide the support we provide to all of our communities, through our collections, our services, our programs and our displays. I’m committed to this, in spite of the significant headwinds that we’re all facing today.”

Trzeciak said the removal of permanent cultural displays in publicly visible library spaces was a change that library officials have mulled over for several years.

“Many have asked me, ‘Why now?’” Trzeciak said. “Simply put, there would not have been a good point to make this change. I promise all of you, we’re still here to support you.”

He said cultural displays will still be visible in interior rooms of the library and on the buttons, pins and lanyards of library staff who choose to show support. The U.S. flag and Ohio’s state flag will always be displayed at locations.

Huber Heights resident Tony Hartman said he did not want to see any Pride Progress flags at library locations, regardless of the time of year.

“Libraries should be nonpartisan and non-promoting of special interest groups,” he said during the public comment period of the meeting.

Hartman also took issue with tampon dispensers located in male and female restrooms — calling it a misuse of tax dollars and a “radical leftist display.”

Ohio House Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, in a social media post that had 14,000 comments this week questioned the library’s policy around menstruation materials in all library restrooms. He said he received complaints from residents in the New Lebanon area and visited the local branch himself.

Dayton Metro Library External Relations and Development Director Debi Chess said library officials had a meeting with Creech and welcome future conversations with him. Locations will continue to supply hygiene products like tampons in their bathrooms, she said.

Bobbie Arnold, the director of advocacy and transgender outreach at PFLAG Dayton, also spoke at Wednesday’s library meeting. Arnold ran against Creech for his seat last year.

Arnold, a transgender woman, said she feels the products don’t harm people by being in a men’s restroom. She said the organization Aunt Flow has partnered with the library to provide sanitary products at library locations.

“There’s no reason why we should be expected to be excluded from society because some people refuse to acknowledge our existence,” she said. “We don’t hurt you. Please do not fold on this program, do not give in.”