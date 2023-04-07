BreakingNews
32 dogs removed from Troy house; charges are pending
Dayton NAACP to give away Easter hams today

The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is giving away free Easter hams at its headquarters today.

The ham distribution is from 2 to 6 p.m. at 915 Salem Ave.

The giveaway is part of a partnership between the Dayton NAACP, Kroger and Sam’s Club and is open to people in the Dayton region.

