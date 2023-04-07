Dayton NAACP to give away Easter hams today

The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is giving away free Easter hams at its headquarters today.
The ham distribution is from 2 to 6 p.m. at 915 Salem Ave.
The giveaway is part of a partnership between the Dayton NAACP, Kroger and Sam’s Club and is open to people in the Dayton region.
In Other News
1
32 dogs removed from Troy house; charges are pending
2
Future of Wright brothers’ West Dayton airplane factory is murky after...
3
17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
4
Miamisburg financial planner helps millennials; underserved market in...
5
Joe’s Pizzeria a decades-long tradition for owners, customers in...
About the Author