Dayton ombudsman: Woman held with Medicare insurance premium billing issue

The Ombudsman sent an inquiry to the Social Security Administration, which asked for 30 days to respond so they could review the account thoroughly.

The Ombudsman notified the woman of the 30 days requested by the SSA. The woman states she is billed for her Part B Medicare premiums, which she does pay.

The staff at the SSA reviewed the woman’s account. She received widow benefits from her spouse’s record. Her monthly benefit is reduced due to the receipt of a non-covered pension. Because the amount the woman receives from the SSA is not enough to cover her Part B premiums, she is billed for the balance. The letter the woman received stated that she owed $4,300 in Medicare premiums. The SSA recently made corrections to her record and has applied all but $950 to her Medicare premiums. The agency requested that the payment center send a letter to the woman stating her balance that is due.

The Ombudsman then contacted the woman to report the findings of the SSA. She was pleased to learn that she only owed $950 for her Part B premiums. She was relieved at this news and was grateful to the Ombudsman for helping her to straighten out the problem.

