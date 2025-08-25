Dayton police asks public to shelter in place due to armed person

Dayton police are asking people to shelter in place near Delphos and Melbourne avenues due to an armed person in an apartment building.
“If you are in the vicinity of 3627 Delphos Ave. please shelter in place unless advised otherwise by officers on scene,” Dayton police posted on social media.
SWAT and the hostage negotiation team are on the scene.
We will update this story as more information is available.
If you are in the vicinity of 3627 Delphos Avenue please shelter in place unless advised otherwise by officers on scene. This is due to the police response, that includes SWAT/HNT, to an armed suspect at this location. pic.twitter.com/j3ayHkOPWB— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 25, 2025
