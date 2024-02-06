BreakingNews
Man fatally struck by vehicle in Dayton ID’d

35 minutes ago
An investigation into a pedestrian strike that killed 45-year-old man last month in Dayton is ongoing.

Around 7 p.m. Jan. 26, Dayton police responded to the 3500 block of Needmore Road for a crash involving a pedestrian, said Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns.

“A vehicle was driving eastbound on Needmore Road when it entered the two-way turn lane attempting to make a turn and struck a pedestrian,” he said. “The pedestrian, a 45-year-old white male, was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead on Jan. 28.”

The pedestrian was identified Monday as Shawn Hopkins by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

“The driver stated he saw the pedestrian (and) was too late in applying the brakes,” Cairns said.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, stayed at the scene. He had a suspended license, according to police.

A 911 caller reported the pedestrian strike and said a person was laying on the ground, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Another caller said the person was “plowed” by a vehicle while walking in the road.

Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

