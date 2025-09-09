Dayton police investigating comment possibly linked to woman’s 2022 disappearance

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio stated Rodgers was potentially referring to his ex-girlfriend, Cierra Chapman.

Chapman was last seen early Dec. 27, 2022, at an Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood.

The Dayton Police Department issued a statement on her case Tuesday.

“The Dayton Police Department is actively investigating the disappearance of Cierra Chapman as a missing person,” said Lt. Eric Sheldon. “As with any new piece of evidence, this recent statement is being thoroughly vetted and investigated. The involved witness has been interviewed.”

Chapman was meeting an ex-boyfriend to exchange items before she went missing, Maj. Brian Johns previously said.

Police wouldn’t confirm if Rodgers was the ex-boyfriend Chapman was meeting.

“As with any open investigation, protecting the integrity of the investigation is important so limited information can be released,” Sheldon said.

Chapman was reported missing two days later, on Dec. 29, 2022.

On Jan. 6, 2023, Middletown police found her 2014 Cadillac SRX parked on gravel in the area of Jewell and Shelley streets in Middletown.

Her purse and cellphone were in the SUV, and other personal belongings were in the trunk.

There wasn’t anything in the SUV that indicated foul play, but Johns said investigators were concerned about her safety.

“She didn’t go missing by accident,” Johns said. “This is a very well-planned out, well-orchestrated incident and people know.”

Rodgers was also previously linked to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman five years ago.

He was charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability in Dayton Municipal Court for the death of Nascia Goodwin.

Charges were dismissed when the case was presented to a grand jury, which declined to indict Rodgers.

Goodwin was found shot to death in a grassy lot next to 926 Gard Ave. on Aug. 26, 2020.

As of Tuesday, Rodgers is not facing any charges related to Goodwin or Chapman. He has one count of illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony pending in federal court.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Rodgers is being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information in Chapman’s or Goodwin’s case can call Dayton police at 937 333-2677 (C0PS) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP). They can also submit tips online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.