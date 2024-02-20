Dayton police investigating Monday shooting, 1 taken to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Monday evening that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue around 6:20 p.m. When they arrived they found the victim, a 44-year-old man, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
Medics transported the man to the hospital for treatment.
No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting as of early Tuesday afternoon, Bauer said.
The Dayton Police Department is continuing to investigate.
