Dayton police lieutenant on leave following theft allegations

A Dayton police lieutenant is on administrative leave following theft reports.
“On Monday, May 26, 2025, several Dayton Police Department employees made allegations regarding a possible theft incident involving Lt. Jeffrey Thomas,” read a statement from the police department. “Subsequently, Lt. Thomas was relieved of duty that evening and placed on administrative leave pending the results of the Professional Standards Bureau’s administrative investigation.”
There are no criminal charges related to the investigation.
Additional information about the alleged theft was not released.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available, the department said.
