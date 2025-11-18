Dayton police lieutenant resigns amid theft investigation; Joins New Lebanon PD

Thomas subsequently resigned from the department five months later on Oct. 19 while still under investigation, according to peace officer records from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Thomas accepted a position with the New Lebanon Police Department two days prior to his resignation from DPD, the records show.

New Lebanon officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thomas’ hiring.

Thomas had been with DPD for more than 20 years and received multiple written commendations, according to his personnel file.

A spokesperson for Dayton police did not immediately respond to questions about the status of the investigation into Thomas. A public records request for more information is pending with the department.

Thomas also served for nearly five years as an instructor/commander with the Sinclair Police Academy, beginning in June 2020.

As part of the Dayton Daily News Behind the Badge project, reporter London Bishop attended the Sinclair Police Academy in 2024, where for six months she learned alongside recruits under the instruction of then-Commander Thomas.

Thomas was let go from the academy on Jan. 30, 2025, according to a spokesperson for Sinclair.

The spokesperson did not provide a reason for his termination and it is not clear whether his exit relates to the DPD investigation.

The village of New Lebanon currently has 10 police officers on staff. The department is hiring for one additional full-time officer position, Interim Manager Shannon Bemis said recently.

Seven officers have resigned from the New Lebanon Police Department since April 2024, following the firing of eight employees in March of that year.

New Lebanon has had four police chiefs since the beginning of 2024. Two were fired and one resigned amid a period of political tumult among village leaders. Darrin Townsend currently serves as acting New Lebanon police chief.