Dayton police, medics respond to crash involving pedestrian

By
33 minutes ago
Dayton police and medics responded Friday night to a crash involving a pedestrian.

A pedestrian was reported struck by a vehicle at 7:08 p.m. in the 3000 block of Needmore Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

We are working to learn the extent of injuries and what led to the crash and will update this report with new details.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

