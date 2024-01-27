Dayton police, medics respond to crash involving pedestrian

Dayton police and medics responded Friday night to a crash involving a pedestrian.
A pedestrian was reported struck by a vehicle at 7:08 p.m. in the 3000 block of Needmore Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
We are working to learn the extent of injuries and what led to the crash and will update this report with new details.
In Other News
1
Area state senator calls for ‘thousands’ of Ohio National Guard troops...
2
Peace Museum welcomes families of Gandhi, King to Dayton for...
3
Greene County teacher-coach accused of abusing student; school cites...
4
Roger Donlon, the first Medal of Honor recipient of Vietnam War, dies...
5
10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend
About the Author