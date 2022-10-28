BreakingNews
Dayton officers talk to man on bridge for 90 minutes, persuade him to climb back over railing
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton police mental health response

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top