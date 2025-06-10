Dayton police plan gunshot detection, drones, plate readers in 3 neighborhoods

An executive summary of the city’s application for funding says the grant money will be used to combat crime in the Miami Chapel, North Riverdale and Residence Park neighborhoods, which all saw a significant increase in violent crime last year.

Miami Chapel is south of U.S. 35 in West Dayton and includes the DeSoto Bass housing complex. Residence Park is west of Gettysburg Avenue and north of Third Street. North Riverdale is east of Main Street and north of Ridge Avenue.

A Dayton Daily News investigation that was published in April found that Miami Chapel, North Riverdale and Residence Park were among the city neighborhoods with the most gun crimes in 2024.

The police department’s application for funding says these three neighborhoods had 89 gun-related crimes last year, including 30 aggravated robberies and 10 killings and cases of “nonnegligent manslaughter.”

A project description included in the grant funding application says the police department plans to purchase three Flock gunshot detection systems, 27 license plate reader systems and one Flock safety drone that will serve as a first responder.

Police have installed fixed license plate readers in various neighborhoods around the city, and police vehicles also are equipped with the technology, which scans license plates and issues alerts, like if the vehicles are reported stolen.

The police department previously used a controversial ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system, but the city decided not renew the contract when it expired at the end of 2022.

The project description says gunshot detection technology will help police with rapid response, evidence collection and data analysis to develop targeted interventions.

Critics of the technology say it is unreliable and has not been proven to reduce shootings, violence and other crime.

Critics say the the technology issues alerts that send officers to locations of alleged gunshots without any other information, which potentially can lead to unnecessary and unjustified pat downs, investigatory stops and arrests.

Police say drones as first responders provide aerial surveillance, rapid response and real-time intelligence.

