Dayton police recruit fired, arrested for allegedly soliciting teen in Tennessee

Police said they assisted the sheriff’s office with its investigation, and the recruit was arrested on a warrant related to solicitation of a minor.

The department discharged the recruit from the police academy, and they no longer work for the department, the release said.

“The Dayton Police Department holds all employees to the highest professional and moral standards, and any violation of those standards is taken seriously,” the release said, with the department adding that they are cooperating with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

We have reached out the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department for more information, and will update this information with any response.