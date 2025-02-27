Breaking: Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at 39

Dayton police recruit fired, arrested for allegedly soliciting teen in Tennessee

18 minutes ago
The Dayton Police Department has announced that one of its recruits has been discharged and arrested after they tried to solicit a minor in Tennessee.

In a release, the department said they were contacted Tuesday by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office from Tennessee, who said that the recruit was under investigation for a crime involving a 17-year-old.

Police said they assisted the sheriff’s office with its investigation, and the recruit was arrested on a warrant related to solicitation of a minor.

The department discharged the recruit from the police academy, and they no longer work for the department, the release said.

“The Dayton Police Department holds all employees to the highest professional and moral standards, and any violation of those standards is taken seriously,” the release said, with the department adding that they are cooperating with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

We have reached out the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department for more information, and will update this information with any response.

