Dayton police release maps of downtown fencing removal, street openings following NATO

Though there was no specific time frame provided, police said they will remove fences in the following areas, in order:

Riverscape Monument Avenue Main Street First Street and side streets north of First Street All streets west of Main Street, including West Second, West Third and Ludlow streets East Third Street and St. Clair Street East Second Street between N. Main Street and Patterson Boulevard Courthouse Square

Police said in some areas barriers may be moved to the side of the road and restrict lanes until they can be removed. They added officers will be present in the area to help ensure the safety of Public Works and vendor staff.

Fencing starts to come down as delegates leave

NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Marcos Perestrello ended the assembly’s final day in Dayton with a note of gratitude to the “city and people of Dayton,” as hundreds of delegates applauded on the floor of the Schuster Center, ending four days of discussions on the future of the alliance.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, pronounced the assembly’s spring session in Dayton a success, saying the Gem City proved itself a “world-class city.”

Credit: Bryant Billing

Minutes after the plenary session ended, crews began the process of dismantling security fencing around the core downtown business district that includes the Schuster Center and Stratacache Tower. Work on the fence near Courthouse Square was starting as delegates enjoyed food truck lunches on the square.

