Dayton police release maps of downtown fencing removal, street openings following NATO

Crews use a specialized machine to pick up concrete barriers following the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Monday May 26, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Crews use a specialized machine to pick up concrete barriers following the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Monday May 26, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By and Thomas Gnau – Staff Writer
17 minutes ago
X

Fences started coming down Sunday following the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and Dayton police have announced the stages in which they will be taking them down and reopening roads today.

Dayton police map of the order of fences coming down and roads reopening following the NATO assembly on Monday, May 26, 2025. PROVIDED

icon to expand image

Though there was no specific time frame provided, police said they will remove fences in the following areas, in order:

  1. Riverscape
  2. Monument Avenue
  3. Main Street
  4. First Street and side streets north of First Street
  5. All streets west of Main Street, including West Second, West Third and Ludlow streets
  6. East Third Street and St. Clair Street
  7. East Second Street between N. Main Street and Patterson Boulevard
  8. Courthouse Square

Police said in some areas barriers may be moved to the side of the road and restrict lanes until they can be removed. They added officers will be present in the area to help ensure the safety of Public Works and vendor staff.

Law enforcement takes down the fencing surrounding the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton, Monday, May 26, 2025. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

icon to expand image

Fencing starts to come down as delegates leave

NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Marcos Perestrello ended the assembly’s final day in Dayton with a note of gratitude to the “city and people of Dayton,” as hundreds of delegates applauded on the floor of the Schuster Center, ending four days of discussions on the future of the alliance.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, pronounced the assembly’s spring session in Dayton a success, saying the Gem City proved itself a “world-class city.”

Credit: Bryant Billing

Minutes after the plenary session ended, crews began the process of dismantling security fencing around the core downtown business district that includes the Schuster Center and Stratacache Tower. Work on the fence near Courthouse Square was starting as delegates enjoyed food truck lunches on the square.

• Dayton proved itself a ‘world-class city,’ as NATO delegates applaud

In Other News
1
Dayton Public Schools says changes to busing won’t come next year
2
Developer plans to expand Shaker Meadows subdivision in Franklin
3
VC Flats ‘biggest residential development’ proposed in Kettering in...
4
On Missing Persons’ Day, family says systemic issues stymying their...
5
Fencing removed, Sinclair announced its role in covert diplomatic talks...

About the Authors

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter