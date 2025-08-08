Dayton police remind motorists to watch for buses, students ahead of new school year

He also reminded motorists it’s against the law to pass a stopped school bus that’s picking up or dropping off children.

If someone is cited for failing to stop for a stopped school bus, they must appear in court.

“The judge can actually suspend your license, and it can be an up to $500 penalty,” Cairns said. “That’s just for going past a school bus and receiving a ticket. If there’s an accident involved or someone is injured these penalties are going to increase significantly.”

If there are four or more lanes on the road, motorists driving in the opposite direction of the bus do not have to stop for a stopped school bus, according to Ohio Revised Code.

Motorists must leave at least 10 feet of space from the back and front of the bus, Cairns said.

“If you’re going in the same direction as the stopped bus you have to stop,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how many lanes there are.”

He also reminded motorists to watch their speed when driving through school zones. The speed limit is 20 mph in school zones during restricted times.

Some schools don’t have flashing signals or indicators in their school zones, so people should err on the side of safety and slow down if they see children walking to school, Cairns said.

Dayton police and some other law enforcement agencies will do extra traffic enforcement at the beginning of the school year to make sure drivers are paying attention.

In the past, officers have worked with schools and followed buses to make sure motorists are stopping.

Cairns noted traffic safety goes both ways, and people should call school districts and local police if they see a school bus being operated in an unsafe or inappropriate way.

With children returning to school, there may be more young and new drivers on the road too.

Cairns said motorists need to put down their phones and be aware of their surroundings.

“You have to be paying attention to what’s around you and what’s on the road,” he said. “Don’t be distracted in any sort of form. That way we’re looking out for the safety of the children.”