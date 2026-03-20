Dayton police respond to reported shooting

Dayton police responded to a shooting Friday afternoon after a 911 caller heard about a dozen rounds of gunfire and saw a man lying in a driveway.
The shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Piccadilly Avenue at 1:13 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A 911 caller said he heard around 12 shots and saw a man lying in his driveway.
"The guy was trying to back up in the car, but he couldn’t make it," he told dispatchers.
The caller said he didn’t see the shooter.
Details about the man lying in the driveway were not available. We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Wright State featured on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for March...
2
Minor injuries reported after SUV hits house in Miamisburg
3
Jury finds man guilty of deadly shooting during 2024 robbery in Dayton
4
Franklin School Board selects former member to fill vacancy
5
Who was Ashley Flynn? What to know about the woman killed in Tipp City
About the Author