Dayton police seek information after 1 dead in weekend shooting

Dayton police are asking anyone with information on a deadly shooting Saturday on Carver Place to reach out.

People can call 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective or submit tips anonymously by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

Around 4:12 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 1000 block of Carver Place on a report of a shooting. When they arrived they located a victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lt. Steven Bauer.

There are no suspects in custody in connection to the shooting at this time, he added.

