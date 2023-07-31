Dayton police seek information after 1 dead in weekend shooting

Dayton police are asking anyone with information on a deadly shooting Saturday on Carver Place to reach out.
People can call 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective or submit tips anonymously by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
Around 4:12 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 1000 block of Carver Place on a report of a shooting. When they arrived they located a victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lt. Steven Bauer.
There are no suspects in custody in connection to the shooting at this time, he added.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
