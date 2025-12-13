Dayton police seek public’s help to find missing 12-year-old boy

The Dayton Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Dayton.

Police posted on Facebook that Jamal’ Ward Jr. was last seen in the area of 1500 Fotip Lane on Friday around 8 p.m.

The post said there’s no clothing description and Ward carries an asthma inhaler with him daily.

If you have any information on Jamal’ Ward Jr., please contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937- 222-7867 or on the web.

