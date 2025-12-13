Dayton police seek public’s help to find missing 12-year-old boy

The Dayton Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Dayton.
Police posted on Facebook that Jamal’ Ward Jr. was last seen in the area of 1500 Fotip Lane on Friday around 8 p.m.
The post said there’s no clothing description and Ward carries an asthma inhaler with him daily.
DPD is asking for help locating a 12-year-old male. Jamal’ Ward Jr. was last seen near 1500 Fotip Lane Dayton, Ohio, on December 12, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) December 13, 2025
Jamal’ has asthma and uses an inhaler daily.
Please call (937) 333-COPS (2677) with any information. pic.twitter.com/e3PUU2Wz7k
If you have any information on Jamal’ Ward Jr., please contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937- 222-7867 or on the web.
About the Author