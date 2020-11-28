X

Dayton police seek silver Pontiac after Valley Street shooting

Dayton police were dispatched Thursday night, Oct. 27, 2016, on a report of a robbery at a Subway restaurant on Woodman Drive. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)

By Jen Balduf

Dayton police are looking for a silver Pontiac with a headlight burned out following a shooting reported in the city.

The shooting, which was the second reported Friday night, happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Valley Street, according to dispatch reports.

The first shooting of the night was reported just after 7 p.m. in the area of Martz and Bierce avenues on the east side. A man was shot in the leg, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

We are working to learn more information about the shooting and will update this report.

