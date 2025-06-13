Dayton police to give update on officer-involved shooting

Afzal said it appeared the man was trying to get away from police when he was shot.

The incident started around 1:10 p.m. when Dayton officers were searching for a possible stolen vehicle. An Ohio State Highway Patrol was helping direct police to the vehicle.

While Dayton crews were near Hoover and Miller avenues, a man in a pickup truck was reportedly blocking police.

Officers told the man to get out.

“At some point he does get out of the vehicle with what appears to be a handgun in his right hand and runs,” Afzal said. “The officers engage him at that point and one of our officers discharged his handgun.”

Police found the stolen vehicle and the suspected driver. They had a medical issue and were taken to the hospital, Afzal said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation. Once it’s completed the Dayton Police Department Professional Standards Bureau will conduct an administrative investigation.