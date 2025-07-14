Chief: Dayton boy reported as kidnapped believed to have been dead for weeks

Michael Kendrick, who is dating Creachbaum’s mother, is facing three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of gross abuse of a corpse in Dayton Municipal Court.

Kendrick called 911 around 3:45 a.m. Saturday and reported a man punched him and took the boy, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Multiple crews arrived to the 400 block of Xenia Avenue and began searching for Creachbaum.

The dispatch call log was updated at 4:20 a.m. to state there was no indication the child was taken, but that he was missing.

The log also noted Kendrick was intoxicated.

As the investigation progressed, crews determined Creachbaum hadn’t been seen for weeks and the case turned into a potential homicide investigation, Afzal said.

Kendrick and Creachbaum’s mother were both taken to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed by police.

Municipal court records redacted the name of the boy, but details matched dispatch records and police statements connected to Creachbaum’s disappearance.

“After speaking with the mother, we learned that (Creachbaum) was dead,” an affidavit read. “She advised that death took place sometime while she was in the hospital having surgery in late May.”

The woman claimed Creachbaum was in Kendrick’s custody and Kendrick disposed of his body by railroad tracks, according to court documents.

She reportedly never saw the boy after she came home.

Credit: Bryant Billing

“She stated Michael told her (Creachbaum) died from natural causes,” according to court records. “During an interview with Michael, he stated while drinking and in an argument over the phone, he punched (the boy) in the head twice. He then pushed him down, causing him to bounce off the floor and striking other parts of his body.”

Creachbaum allegedly died the next day.

Kendrick told detectives he kept the boy’s body in the house until it began to smell and then he moved it to a deep freezer, according to court records.

He reportedly used a suitcase to dispose of the boy’s body in a grassy field.

After a few weeks, he went back and recovered the bones and left them in a bag in the 100 block of McClure Street, according to court documents.

Kendrick directed investigators to where Creachbaum’s remains were.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of the remains.

Police arrested Kendrick around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail.

Creachbaum’s mother was arrested Monday on preliminary failure to report a death and obstructing justice charges. Formal charges have not been approved as of Monday afternoon.

Afzal said additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Creachbaum’s sister also lived in the Xenia Avenue home. She is currently under the case of Montgomery County Children Services, Afzal said.

Children services had been involved in the past, but the chief said he didn’t believe there is an open case on Saturday when Creachbaum was reported missing.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Balloons, flowers, stuffed animals and toys are part of a memorial for Creachbaum on the McClure Street bridge over U.S. 35. Monday afternoon.

A Ruskin Elementary School student, Creachbaum was non-verbal, had autism and used a wheelchair.

“Hershall was a valued member of both the Ruskin family and the broader Dayton Public Schools community,” Superintendent David Lawrence said. “He will be greatly missed by students, staff and all who knew him.”

He encouraged students and staff who need support to call the Montgomery County 24/7 Crisis Support Line at 833-580-2255.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Lawrence said.