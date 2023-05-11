Dayton police welcome newest officer: K9 North

The Dayton Police Department on Thursday officially introduced its newest officer.
K9 North, partnered with detective Ross Nagy, is certified in explosive detection in seven different odors as well as evidence recovery with an emphasis on ballistic recovery, the department announced on social media.
The 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever joined the force on May 1, said department spokesman James Rider.
North was paid for through a $10,000 State Homeland Security Law Enforcement grant.
