Dayton proved itself a ‘world-class city,’ as NATO delegates applaud

Minutes after the plenary session ended, crews began the process of dismantling security fencing around the core downtown business district that includes the Schuster Center and Stratacache Tower. Work on the fence near Courthouse Square was starting as delegates enjoyed food truck lunches on the square.

“They had a great session,” Turner said after the assembly’s final plenary session early Monday afternoon. “The community here was very warm and welcoming. They left Dayton knowing we’re a world-class city, and they got some great work done here.”

The assembly produced recommendations for NATO’s summit in The Hague on June 24-25, with delegates approving resolutions committing to higher defense spending among alliance members and continued support of Ukraine as that nation tries to defend itself against a continued Russian invasion. Russia currently controls about 20% of Ukraine, mostly in the country’s east.

Delegates from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and beyond said their nations’ military spending would soon reach the recommended NATO benchmark of at least 2% of national gross domestic product — or their defense spending was there already.

“The strongest defensive alliance in world history must get stronger,” said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who for more than an hour took questions from delegates assembled on the floor of the Schuster Center’s Winsupply Theater, parrying criticism, making light jokes or agreeing with comments.

After the session, Turner said he was confident that individual NATO members would boost defense spending. “The United States is not just going to be the sole guarantor of NATO’s security. Donald Trump had made it very clear, and our country has made it very clear, that they need to step up to the plate,” he said.

“You heard the secretary-general say that Europe is going to have to spend more,” he added. “That’s what this upcoming NATO summit is going to be about. That was part of the to-do list here.”

Credit: Bryant Billing

Delegates heard from Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, over Zoom early Monday. He told them the war in his country was at a critical juncture, with Russia losing about 1,500 troops killed and wounded daily in its invasion, according to Ukraine’s estimate.

He also told delegates than an investment in Ukraine is an investment in “transatlantic security.”

“We’re in a critical geopolitical moment, probably a decisive one,” Sybiha said.

Russia unleashed one of its largest drone and missile attacks of the war on Ukraine Friday night, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens. Ukraine has launched its own attacks against Russia.

He also renewed Ukraine’s request to become NATO’s 33rd member nation. “Ukraine would make the NATO alliance much stronger,” he said.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Rutte urged delegates to view defense spending through the lens of Russian aggression and its alliance with China, saying Russia in three months produces more ammunition than all of NATO does in a year.

“This is completely unsustainable,” Rutte said.