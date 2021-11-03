Dayton psychiatric hospital, owner to pay $425,000 for reported unnecessary testing

Access Hospital Dayton and its owner, Dr. John Johnson, will pay $374,780 to resolve False Claims Act allegations and $50,219 to the state to resolve Medicaid claims.

Between January 2014 and December 2019, Access Dayton and Johnson reportedly caused false claims to be submitted for diagnostic laboratory testing that took place during inpatient stays at the facility. The testing was not used to manage the patients’ condition and was not medically necessary, the government claimed.