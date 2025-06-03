Dayton Public announces summer food locations

Dayton Public Schools announced more than 20 locations for summer food service, including elementary schools, high schools, parks, churches and city of Dayton recreation centers.
Children 18 and under are eligible for a free meal. Beginning Monday, June 2, breakfast, lunch, and a snack will be available in various churches, parks, libraries, and schools that are holding summer programs.
The program runs until August 1, 2025.
