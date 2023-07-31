BreakingNews
POLICE: Suspect shot, killed man while trying to return his phone at Kettering gas station
Dayton Public launches $10M campaign for additional Welcome Stadium amenities

Money will fund an additional field and a new fieldhouse at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton Public Schools is launching a $10 million fundraising campaign to fund an additional sports field and a fieldhouse at Welcome Stadium.

The district has been discussing plans for this campaign for about two years, but officially announced the fundraising campaign on Monday.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey of preserving our history while creating new opportunities for our students,” said Dayton school board president Chrisondra Goodwine. “The additional facilities will not only benefit our student athletes but will also serve as a beacon of pride for our entire community.”

ExploreDayton Public tweaking two-teacher model; they say scores dropped in Year 2

School board members said the renovated stadium is anticipated to reopen next month, around the same time that football season starts. The stadium now has updated seating, including refurbished steps and new ramps for handicapped access, and a new field, press box and locker rooms, among other renovations.

The renovations so far have cost about $29 million. The district has paid for the renovations through a combination of federal COVID-19 relief money and settlement money from a lawsuit against the state that found DPS was underpaid for the state’s share of school funding.

In total, the stadium is anticipated to cost around $40 million. The district says the new stadium will be state-of–the-art.

Athletic facilities were the “Achille’s heel” of DPS’s athletics programs, said DPS athletic director Victoria Jones at a ribbon cutting in April. At the time, she said the kids would be excited about playing on a new field next fall.

ExploreWelcome Stadium expected to open next month with primary phase completed

Monetary donations can be made online through a secure donation portal at www.dps.k12.oh.us. Individuals can also text “WelcomeStadium” (one word) to 71777 to receive a link to donate.

A golf benefit is scheduled for Aug. 26, and a gala is scheduled for Nov. 4. Corporate sponsorships are also available and more information is on the school district’s website.

The district is now asking people to send in nominations for the Athletic Hall of Fame, by Aug. 5, through an online form.T he athlete must have been out of high school for at least 10 years, coaches must have at least five years of varsity coaching experience and have coached at DPS.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News.

