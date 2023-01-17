Dayton Public school board to discuss process to name new superintendent

Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli announced last week she is retiring, and the board is expected to vote tonight on a request for proposal to seek a new superintendent.

In a letter to the community, Lolli said, “As I finish the final year of my contract....I want to thank the board, staff, students, families, and community for helping DPS to finally raise its state rating above an F before the COVID-19 disruptions and again, after the pandemic in 2021-22. We have made key steps for systematic change and lasting progress. As I have said before, the Ohio Superintendent of the Year honor, just bestowed on me, recognizes not only my previous administrative work but also the road DPS is taking to quality. It’s a team award.”