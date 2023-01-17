Dayton Public school board to discuss process to name new superintendent

The Dayton Public Schools school board tonight is expected to discuss hiring a new superintendent at its meeting.
Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli announced last week she is retiring, and the board is expected to vote tonight on a request for proposal to seek a new superintendent.
In a letter to the community, Lolli said, “As I finish the final year of my contract....I want to thank the board, staff, students, families, and community for helping DPS to finally raise its state rating above an F before the COVID-19 disruptions and again, after the pandemic in 2021-22. We have made key steps for systematic change and lasting progress. As I have said before, the Ohio Superintendent of the Year honor, just bestowed on me, recognizes not only my previous administrative work but also the road DPS is taking to quality. It’s a team award.”
“Together, with the support of the board and community, we have done important things for our DPS children, all of which help lead to better performance. It begins with teachers. Recent years have been hard, yet DPS teachers have stepped up. As a former professor, I’m proud we developed strong professional development that our educators embrace and use to improve student achievement daily,” she said the letter.
The contract for Lolli, the current superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, expires July 31. Her base salary was $205,000 in the 2021-2022 school year, according to the contract. She’s been superintendent since March 2018 and was named 2023 Ohio superintendent of the year.
At the Jan. 10 school board meeting, members voted five to one in favor of granting Lolli a retroactive 5% increase to Aug. 1, 2022. Board member Joe Lacey was the sole no vote and Gabriella Pickett was not present.
Lolli was hired as the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in 2016 for the district. She was promoted to interim superintendent after former superintendent Rhonda Corr was ousted in fall 2017, following a teachers’ union meeting where Corr was described as “unkempt” and after she allegedly broke other rules for the district, including receiving death benefits for a domestic partner while legally married to another person, according to a pre-disciplinary hearing notice.
Lolli was director of curriculum and instruction for Middletown City Schools between the summer 2013 and summer 2016. She was superintendent of Monroe schools near Middletown from 2008 to 2012, and spent four years as superintendent of Barberton schools near Akron before that.
