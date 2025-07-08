Breaking: Group seeking West Dayton Hospital meets petition goal, city leaders still opposed

Dayton Public school board to hold retreat at TopGolf

Jay Takach, left, watches Trey Greene hit a golf ball during a preview day at Topgolf in July 20023 at the West Chester Township location. The three-level, 64,232-square-foot facility in the Streets of West Chester features 102 climate-controlled hitting bays that are able to host up to six players at one time. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Dayton Public Schools Board of Education will meet Saturday at TopGolf West Chester for a retreat.

The board typically meets once a year off-site, said Alex Kincaid, a spokeswoman for Dayton Public Schools. In May 2024, the board met for a retreat at Coco’s Bistro on Brown Street, a restaurant owned by board member Karen Wick Gagnet, who was at that time the board vice president.

In August 2023, the board met at Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs.

The meeting is open to the public and begins at 9 a.m. The board can vote on recommendations from the superintendent, treasurer or the business manager at this meeting.

TopGolf West Chester, located at 9568 Water Front Drive in West Chester Twp., is a golf entertainment complex.

Kincaid said the meeting will be paid for by the Board Service Fund, which comes from the general fund.

Per Ohio law, $2 per student goes into the fund, not to exceed $60,000. Dayton Public has around 12,000 students.

The board votes on the amount in the Board Service Fund each year at the organizational meeting held in January, Kincaid said.

The board meets formally tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Thurgood Marshall STEM High School.

