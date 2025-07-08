Dayton Public school board to hold retreat at TopGolf

In August 2023, the board met at Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs.

The meeting is open to the public and begins at 9 a.m. The board can vote on recommendations from the superintendent, treasurer or the business manager at this meeting.

TopGolf West Chester, located at 9568 Water Front Drive in West Chester Twp., is a golf entertainment complex.

Kincaid said the meeting will be paid for by the Board Service Fund, which comes from the general fund.

Per Ohio law, $2 per student goes into the fund, not to exceed $60,000. Dayton Public has around 12,000 students.

The board votes on the amount in the Board Service Fund each year at the organizational meeting held in January, Kincaid said.

The board meets formally tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Thurgood Marshall STEM High School.