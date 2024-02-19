Dayton Public School to name new superintendent

The Dayton school board will be making a decision among three candidates: David Lawrence, the current interim superintendent; Alesia Smith, chief of schools at Cincinnati Public; and H. Allen Smith II, school system leader from Mansfield, Texas (outside Dallas).

The district has posted public interviews with parents asking questions of the three candidates, and students asking questions of the three candidates. The interviews with the board were conducted in executive session and are not available to the public.

In January 2023, prior superintendent Elizabeth Lolli announced she was going to be leaving the district after her contract expired at the end of July. The board then rehired her in the spring for another year, but Lolli still left the district abruptly in July. She took a position as interim superintendent at Lakota Local Schools in Butler County

When Lakota announced she would be the next interim superintendent, district officials said she would be paid an annual salary of $200,000. Lolli made $215,250 in 2022-2023 for Dayton Public, and was expected to receive the same amount the next school year if she had stayed.

The Alma Group, an education consultant group out of Chicago, was paid to help the district find the finalists. DPS will spend around $65,600, plus travel and expenses, with the total amount not to exceed $75,000, according to the contract with the Alma Group.