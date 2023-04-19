Dayton Public Schools approves new 1-year contract for current superintendent

Wick-Gagnet said she felt the board didn’t open up a national search in a timely manner, and said she felt new leadership is needed in closing gaps. She noted the highest achieving buildings in the district are on the east side of Dayton while the lowest achieving buildings are on the west side of Dayton.

Jocelyn Rhynard, a member who voted in favor of keeping Lolli for another year, said she felt the board should be slow and deliberate about who the board hires next.

“We will show our community, our district, that this is the right person,” Rhynard said.

The board put out a request for proposals for search firms in February but re-issued another request on April 5. The deadline for that request is May 8.

Her base salary was $205,000 in the 2021-2022 school year, according to her contract. The Dayton school board voted at its Jan. 10 meeting five to one in favor of granting Lolli a retroactive 5% increase to Aug. 1, 2022. Member Joe Lacey was the sole no vote and board member Gabriella Pickett was not present.

Lolli was first hired as the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in 2016 for the district. She was promoted to interim superintendent after former superintendent Rhonda Corr was ousted in fall 2017, following a teachers’ union meeting where Corr was described as “unkempt” and after she allegedly broke other rules for the district, including receiving death benefits for a domestic partner while legally married to another person, according to a pre-disciplinary hearing notice.

Lolli was named superintendent in March 2018 and was named 2023 Ohio superintendent of the year. Lolli has been in education for 45 years, with 15 years as a superintendent in various districts.