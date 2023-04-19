Dayton Public Schools approves new 1-year contract for current superintendent

Dayton Public Schools board of education approved a new one-year contract for the current superintendent, Elizabeth Lolli, in a four to three vote Tuesday night.
Lolli announced she was leaving the district earlier this year. In 2021, the board asked her to stay on for two more years, and Lolli agreed. She said she had held up her side of the bargain during her announcement.
Board members against the new, one-year contract included vice president Will Smith, member Karen Wick-Gagnet and member Dion Sampson.
Smith pointed out that the board doesn’t need an entire year to find their next superintendent. He noted that Columbus and Akron schools are both trying to find a new superintendent for this next school year now, and bigger districts than theirs had been able to find someone.
Smith noted that people in the community thought there was going to be a change and didn’t see the need to pivot away from that. He said he will work with the next person no matter who is chosen.
Wick-Gagnet said she felt the board didn’t open up a national search in a timely manner, and said she felt new leadership is needed in closing gaps. She noted the highest achieving buildings in the district are on the east side of Dayton while the lowest achieving buildings are on the west side of Dayton.
Jocelyn Rhynard, a member who voted in favor of keeping Lolli for another year, said she felt the board should be slow and deliberate about who the board hires next.
“We will show our community, our district, that this is the right person,” Rhynard said.
The board put out a request for proposals for search firms in February but re-issued another request on April 5. The deadline for that request is May 8.
Her base salary was $205,000 in the 2021-2022 school year, according to her contract. The Dayton school board voted at its Jan. 10 meeting five to one in favor of granting Lolli a retroactive 5% increase to Aug. 1, 2022. Member Joe Lacey was the sole no vote and board member Gabriella Pickett was not present.
Lolli was first hired as the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in 2016 for the district. She was promoted to interim superintendent after former superintendent Rhonda Corr was ousted in fall 2017, following a teachers’ union meeting where Corr was described as “unkempt” and after she allegedly broke other rules for the district, including receiving death benefits for a domestic partner while legally married to another person, according to a pre-disciplinary hearing notice.
Lolli was named superintendent in March 2018 and was named 2023 Ohio superintendent of the year. Lolli has been in education for 45 years, with 15 years as a superintendent in various districts.
