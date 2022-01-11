Hamburger icon
Dayton Public Schools go remote for Thursday, Friday due to illnesses

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
16 minutes ago

Dayton Public Schools will close schools on Thursday and Friday and provide work to students to be completed on those days, according to a district post posted to the DPS website.

Students and staff will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18 for a regular school week.

“We hope that this time at home will give everyone an opportunity to get well,” said DPS superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

School is still in session on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and students will get breakfast and lunch bags for Thursday and Friday before leaving school on Wednesday, according to the district.

Athletic events for Thursday and Friday are canceled, but school events scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday will continue, Lolli said, but changes could occur.

The district is one of multiple who have announced they will be going remote this week. Fairborn, West Carrollton and Northridge announced plans yesterday to be fully remote for at least one day this week. Valley Forge Elementary School in Huber Heights is remote this week.

ExploreMultiple school districts move to remote instruction for a week

