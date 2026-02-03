Dayton Public Schools goal: Ensure students graduate with skills for local job market

A new model is supposed to connect students with area companies, give them hands-on learning opportunities, expose kids in elementary school to different career paths, get middle school kids to begin picking what jobs they want, and focus on getting credentials and graduating students in high school.

It’s a hybrid of career technical schools and a traditional K-12 model, with added support from the community and other partners.

Superintendent David Lawrence and assistant superintendent Lisa Minor have championed the program, holding several listening groups with the community and implementing some of the aspects of the Ford NGL program already.

“It’s work that we know we must do,” Minor said in an interview.

DPS already has “freshman academies,” where ninth grade students get extra support to figure out their career paths. Graduation requirements haven’t changed.

DPS spent about $391,000 in consultation fees with Ford NGL, according to the district. The funding came from either money the district gets from the Montgomery County Educational Service Center or Title II funds, grant funds to help improve effective instruction.

Minor said DPS will need to change some of its organizational chart and will hire academy coaches to ensure success.

One of the planned career technical programs is a barber program, something that DPS students have been asking for but DPS has not yet been able to implement because of the different standards that barbers must meet versus a hairdresser in the state.

Minor said she is excited to see how the program begins to develop. The educators seem to be enjoying the process too, she said.

“I am excited about new partners, and excited about putting it into action,” she said.