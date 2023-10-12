Dayton Public Schools now requires ID for students attending athletic events

Dayton Public Schools announced changes to the athletic events policy, including more stringent rules about students who want to attend athletic events.

District officials said this is another step in ensuring safety at athletic events. The district said the superintendent, David Lawrence, along with several members of the athletics department, have been working on safety and security at athletic events.

Explore Welcome Stadium to host state high school track meet in May for first time in 20 years

The new rules include:

All students, including those outside of the district, must have their student ID to enter any Dayton Public athletic event, the district said.

DPS middle or high school students can enter athletic events free of charge with their badge and QR code, as long as they are in good standing academically and behaviorally.

If a student doesn’t have their QR code, they must pay $5 and a student ID is still required.

Anyone under 21 years old must show ID to enter.

Middle school students must be with an adult over 21 to enter athletic events.

Non-Dayton Public attendees must sit on the visitor side for non-conference games.

Dayton Public has had a few incidents at football and basketball games, including one last December when police were called to Meadowdale High School, after Meadowdale played Ponitz Career Technology Center. A fight broke out at the game and shots were fired outside the school.

In September, Kettering Schools also announced new rules for those wanting to attend Kettering athletic events. The announcement came after a student brought a pellet gun to a game.