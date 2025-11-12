Dayton Public Schools responds to video on transgender athlete policy compliance

In the video, DPS employee Mauryce Neal, an athletics assistant, cites an outdated policy where schools were able to let the Ohio High School Athletics Association (OSHAA) know a transgender athlete was playing on the team.

House Bill 68, which passed in 2024, bans transgender students from participating in girls’ Ohio sports teams.

Dayton Public Schools officials say Neal, an athletics assistant, tried to follow up with the person filming, who is not identified in the video, and attempted to correct herself by both phone and email. However, calls were never returned, and the email was returned as undeliverable.

“The district takes this matter seriously,” said David Lawrence, Dayton Public Schools superintendent. “Upon reviewing the full context of the interaction, including any subsequent communications that occurred, we believe the video has been very selectively edited with key details omitted.”

Accuracy in Media has filmed and published similar videos from other Ohio districts, including Norwood City School District, Three Rivers School District, Princeton City Schools and Reading High School, all of which are in the greater Cincinnati area. The video in Princeton resulted in Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost calling for an investigation into the district for allowing a trans student to play on girls’ teams.

This news outlet obtained a longer version of the video from Accuracy in Media. In that longer video, Neal tells the person filming that several middle schools in Dayton schools have co-ed soccer teams because there aren’t enough students to fill out two teams.

“Ohio’s schools are run by activists and radicals,” said Adam Guillette, president of Accuracy in Media. “They’re not searching for the latest techniques and technology to educate children. They’re searching for ways to break laws and push radical ideologies.”

He encouraged families to “take advantage of school choice and pull their child from traditional K-12 education immediately.”

He also called for more severe consequences for public employees who do not follow the law.

“These bans should have a reporting mechanism and legal consequences,” Guillette said. “If you’re a government employee and you’ve broken the public trust, you should never again be allowed to collect a paycheck from taxpayers.”