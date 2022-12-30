Dayton Public Schools urges staff, students to wear masks after break

Dayton Public Schools recommends that staff and students wear masks when classes resume after winter break.
School officials cited an increase in sickness in Montgomery County and the possibility of exposure to illness over the holidays in a social media post.
Students return to school on Wednesday, and staff who return early are asked to wear masks beginning Tuesday.
“This is a precautionary measure that will end on Friday, Jan. 13,” the post read.
Health officials have been reporting cases of viral respiratory infections, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
Last year at the holidays, Ohio had a major COVID-19 spike, but data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health showed COVID cases down slightly from last week and far, far below last year’s levels.
