dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Public Schools urges staff, students to wear masks after break

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Dayton Public Schools recommends that staff and students wear masks when classes resume after winter break.

School officials cited an increase in sickness in Montgomery County and the possibility of exposure to illness over the holidays in a social media post.

Students return to school on Wednesday, and staff who return early are asked to wear masks beginning Tuesday.

“This is a precautionary measure that will end on Friday, Jan. 13,” the post read.

Health officials have been reporting cases of viral respiratory infections, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

Last year at the holidays, Ohio had a major COVID-19 spike, but data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health showed COVID cases down slightly from last week and far, far below last year’s levels.

In Other News
1
Power restored to almost all after large outage in Kettering, Oakwood...
2
Recall: These gas ranges pose CO poisoning risk
3
Waning immunity means majority of COVID deaths now among vaccinated...
4
Ohio COVID cases drop below 16,000 for first time in a month
5
Top Stories of 2022: Centerville and Washington Twp.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top