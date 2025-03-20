Dayton Public signs agreements with several charter schools to allow students to play sports

After that game, DPS banned charter school students from participating in school sports until further notice.

Most local charter schools don’t have their own athletic teams. Instead, students who want to play school sports play on DPS athletic teams.

In the previous system, parents and children had to tell coaches they were ineligible. In the new system, the charter school is responsible for notifying the district if students are eligible for school sports.

Victoria Jones said there are a few weeks before the earliest spring sports start. Track and field is the biggest spring sport for DPS.

“We were already in the process of getting these documents,” Victoria Jones said. “We met with (charter schools) quickly and collaborated.”

Marvin Jones said there are five charter schools that have yet to sign agreements, but many of them don’t have students participating in spring sports.

Those who have signed agreements include Liberty High School, DECA, Richard Allen and Temple Christian. Marvin Jones said an agreement with the Dayton Regional STEM School was on its way and the board voted to allow him to accept the agreement when it arrives.

David Taylor, superintendent for DECA, said he had met with DPS and considered the matter resolved.

“It was a collaborative process, and I think it was resolved,” he said.