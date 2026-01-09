Dayton puppy siblings to play in 2026 Puppy Bowl

This marks the fourth year in a row that Dayton Humane Society puppies joined in on the puppy bowl.

In a release, the humane society said that Summer has a sweet personality and playful energy, while Derby is confident and fearless.

The pair were a part of a litter of six puppies found abandoned by the side of a road and taken to a shelter by a passer-by. They were then transferred to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton because the original shelter was at capacity, the release said. They were about three months old.

Happily, all six puppies have since been adopted into loving homes, the release said.

“From once being abandoned and scared, Derby and Summer now find their stars shining bright on center stage in this year’s Puppy Bowl,” the humane society said.

You can watch the siblings play Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max and discovery+.