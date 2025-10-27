Dayton real estate tech startup lands on exclusive stage

Unlisted was selected from thousands of global applicants for TechCrunch’s competitive showcase of the world’s 200 most promising early-stage companies.

“Its advancement into the top 20 not only solidifies Unlisted as one of the most innovative startups in the world today, it also makes Unlisted the only real estate company to achieve Top 20 recognition in this year’s competition,” the company said in a release Monday.

Hill, a two-time Dayton business founder, discussed Unlisted’s vision for TechCrunch’s audience of investors, journalists and C-level leaders.

The vision for Unlisted: Tap into the market potential of unlisted homes. Think of Unlisted as a Zillow for every home, not just homes on the market.

Owners can take control of their property profile, updating photos, rewriting descriptions, adding information and editing “to their heart’s content,” as Hill put it in a recent interview.

“Traditional real estate platforms limit buyers to viewing the 2% of homes that happen to be on the market at the moment they’re ready to move, and limit owners to approaches from the handful of buyers seeking to purchase when a property hits the MLS (Multiple Listing Service),” Hill said in a statement. “Unlisted turns that outdated model on its head as the only platform that makes every single home in the United States visible, discoverable, and searchable.”

Using AI, Unlisted finds matching homes within a specific ZIP code, school district, or criteria set, setting the stage for possible future transactions.

“A home is not just a place to build your life — it’s often your largest purchase and greatest financial asset,” Hill said.