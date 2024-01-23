Dayton school evacuated due to bomb threat; man arrested

“Officers located the suspect and he was arrested. The suspect is also believed to be the same person who made a threat related to the school on Jan. 10,” he said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is facing charges of inducing panic and also was wanted for menacing for a prior incident, Rider said.

The school dismissed students early following the threat.

“Although the police do not consider this a real threat, we are releasing students now,” the school posted on social media.

The school also sent a call to parents alerting them.

Liberty High School is a member of Oakmont Education, which is a network of schools committed to reengaging youth to chart a path to graduation and a career path, according to its website.