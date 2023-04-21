Dayton schools still debating Charity Adams becoming co-ed

Explore Dayton school superintendent asked to stay on for 1 year

Board president Chrisondra Goodwine said the district needed to make the co-ed announcement to get plans for the next school year in case that change did occur.

Lolli said at a recent school board meeting another concern with overcrowding is that there are a lot of boys in northwestern Dayton. The ratio is about 1.5 boys to each girl in the area, DPS officials said. Lolli said she isn’t sure why that has happened.

The district said 221 students are currently enrolled at Charity Adams, and 84 of those students live outside of the quadrant. Valerie has 553 students, Belle Haven has 455 students, and Fairview has 494 students.

Charity Adams has a capacity of 473 students, according to the district.

By opening Charity Adams to male students next year, those nearby elementary schools will have fewer students and enrollment will become more balanced across the quadrant, a DPS spokesman said.

Charity Adams is among the schools in DPS’s system that got better marks on their most recent report card than the district at large, scoring better on achievement, progress, and gap closing than Dayton Public School’s report card. Compared to Valerie, Belle Haven and Fairview, Charity Adams also scores better on achievement and gap closing.

Two women from the community, Mama Nozipo and Olabisi Olakolade, spoke at the most recent DPS school board meeting in favor of keeping Charity Adams as an all-girls school.

“We’re looking for learning environments to accommodate learning styles,” Olakolade, a retired educator, said. “As we do that, sometimes the learning styles and culture and climate for girls is overlooked but it’s one of the niches that community families find to be very, very important.”

DPS previously had an all-boys school, but that was closed in 2019 due to low enrollment.