Dayton sets new record for warmest low temperature Sunday

It's a humid heat: Know the dangers of hot, muggy weather
31 minutes ago
A heat wave in Southwest Ohio broke a 37-year-old record for the warmest low temperature on Sunday.

The low temperature was 77 degrees Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Previously, the record for June 22 was 74 degrees, set in 1988.

Columbus tied the record for the warmest low temperature for June 22.

The low temperature was 73 degrees on Sunday, matching the record set in 1923, 1996 and 2024, according to NWS.

Ohio is under various heat advisories this week due to hot temperatures and high heat indexes.

A heat advisory is in effect for Southwest Ohio through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Heat indexes of up to 103 degrees are possible with daily highs expected in the 90s.

People should stay hydrated and limit time outside in direct sunlight, according to the NWS. Make sure to wear lightweight clothes while outside and try to do any strenuous activity in the early morning or evening.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County reminded people to watch for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Weakness
  • Skin cold, pale and clammy
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Fainting

Those showing signs of heat exhaustion should move to a cooler location, lie down and sip water. Try to loosen clothes or apply cool, wet clothes to as much of the body as possible.

If a person is vomiting or symptoms get worse or last more than an hour, seek medical care.

Signs of heat stroke are

  • High body temperature (more than 103 degrees)
  • Hot, red, dry or moist skin
  • Rapid and strong pulse
  • Confusion
  • Possible unconsciousness

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and 911 should be called immediately. Move them to a cooler place and try to reduce their body temperature with cool cloths or a bath.

Do not give a person with heat stroke fluids.

