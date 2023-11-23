Dayton shoppers share plans and traditions for Black Friday

After Thanksgiving dishes have been cleared away, Dayton residents have a variety of plans for Black Friday shopping.

Shoppers have camped out outside local big box stores as early as 5 a.m. in recent years, to get the biggest and best deals of the holiday season. However, many local residents are turning to online shopping, or simply spending more time with family and friends.

Libertie Brate said she and her sister would go out early for Black Friday shopping, get coffee early in the morning, and try to hit as many of their favorite stores as possible, like Coach, Aeropostale, and others.

“Honestly, with my sister, it was always our plan to go out (for Black Friday,)” she said. “It was just the experience more than actually the shopping. The excitement, and Thanksgiving and Christmas, all of it.”

Many companies have shunned Black Friday shopping frenzies, instead opting to spread their deals out over the course of the holiday season. A record 196.7 million Americans shopped in stores and online during the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, according to a 2022 survey by the National Retail Federation.

Sandra Dalton and Brenda Groff of New Lebanon are among those perusing Walmart’s online deals this year, rather than doing all their shopping on Black Friday.

“We just go out and wait in line with everybody,” Groff said. “We used to fill our car up and go back home, empty it and go back.”

Dalton is an Instacart shopper and is constantly looking for good deals and coupons at Aldi, Kroger, and other major retailers. Meijer’s annual Santa Bucks deals come recommended.

Her best tip: “Don’t procrastinate. The shelves empty real fast,” she said.

Dayton parents Bally and Chanel Banks do their shopping online for their three kids, Mackenzie, Camille and Marcus. Mackenzie wants to ask Santa for a camera for Christmas, and Camille would like a new pair of shoes.

“I stretch it out. I try to know what I’m looking for and catch the best at the end of the day,” Chanel said, adding that some of the best deals can be found the day after Christmas. “I start checking the prices of what she asked for now. Check them again on Black Friday, and again the day after.”

For many other people, Black Friday is just another workday, or another day of celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Luann Stahl of Beavercreek and her husband will be spending Thanksgiving and Black Friday on vacation, she said, something they have been doing for about 10 years. With grown children, the season is less about buying presents and more about spending quality time with loved ones.

“I do a bit of both online and just shopping around the shops,: she said. “We don’t buy for a lot of people. We all just want to get together. You realize what’s really important.”

Dayton resident Tammy Newsom plans to be working extra hours on Black Friday, to support her son who has special needs.

“There’ll be a smaller celebration, and that way I can have more money to spend,” she said. “I’m thankful for my ability to be able to take care of him. Some people don’t have their health, and I”m thankful for that to be able to do what I need to do.”