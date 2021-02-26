Dayton Sports Complex owners suing UD baskeball great Chris Wright

But Wright and his attorneys also argued in filings that “throughout the period from October of 2019 to March of 2020, defendants were told by plaintiffs on multiple occasions that rent payments would be waived or subject to forebearance so long as defendants agreed to exercise the option to purchase the Dayton Sports Complex.”

Chris Wright, of the University of Dayton Flyers, is fouled as he drives to the basket in this 2008 photo. Credit: Ron Alvey Credit: Ron Alvey

“In March of 2020, plaintiffs precluded defendants from exercising the option to purchase by excluding the defendants from the premises and breaching the joint venture agreement prior to May 1, 2020, which was the earliest date by which the defendant could exercise their option to purchase,” Wright’s answer also stated.

“Defendants failed to pay rent on information and belief that plaintiffs had chosen to waive or forebear collection of such rental payments due to the expectation that defendants would exercise their option to purchase the Dayton Sports Complex,” Wright’s answer to the lawsuit stated.

Wright and his attorney denied that the rental payments due exceed $69,026.22. “Plaintiffs have calculated the rental payments using erroneous and flawed methodologies to maximize the amount owed,” they said.

Replying, the plaintiffs denied “that they ever informed defendants that rent payments would be waived or subject to forbearance.”

Reached Friday morning, Christopher Nalls, the Dayton attorney who represents Wright, characterized the case’s current status as “pending.” The parties are going through a discovery process, he said.

“I can’t say we’re on the cusp of a settlement,” he added. “That’s going too far.”

“I think Chris’ reputation speaks for itself. When you become successful ... you become a target for legal actions,” Nalls also said.

Messages seeking comment were left for T. Andrew Vollmar, the attorney for Kalm Properties.

Eileen Jackson referred questions to her attorney and her husband.

The most recent docket entries in the case are notices of failure to serve or mail documents. A trial is set for June 7.

The Dayton Daily News reported earlier this week that a company linked to Wright has purchased United Theological Seminary property in Trotwood for $225,000.

The plan is to develop the property into a community sports center, but probably not until the global pandemic is better controlled, Dr. Kent Millard, president of the seminary, told this news outlet.

Flyght Development LLC, incorporated by Wright last January, is the purchasing entity.

Purchase of the property at 4501 Denlinger Road comes with more than 21 acres. The seminary campus is closed now due to the pandemic.