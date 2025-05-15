Dayton stabbing suspect taken into custody following chase with deputies

The Escalade fled, causing deputies to start a pursuit. Minutes after the chase started the SUV crashed near the intersection of Otterbein and Lori Sue avenues, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Dayton police responded to assist deputies, and the suspect was transferred to their custody.

The stabbing was reported around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of McArthur Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening injury, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

Dayton police’s Violent Offenders Unit is continuing to investigate.

The suspect could face failure to comply due to the pursuit and additional charges from the stabbing.