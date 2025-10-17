Dayton teachers vote no confidence in board president

The Dayton Public Schools teacher’s union filed a lawsuit against the district after school leaders changed the first pay date for the year about three weeks before the school year starts, saying employees were being paid for hours they had not yet worked.

Dayton Public School employees got their first paycheck for this school year on Aug. 15, following an injunction ruling by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy O’Connell. Pay for the 2025-2026 school year would have started Aug. 29 instead of Aug. 15.

The district announced the change in pay schedule in late July and says the change is needed as staff are currently being paid ahead of days they have not yet worked.

The total amount of money paid would not change, and the number of pay dates would not change, but the timeline in which staff are paid does change under the new policy.

The DEA leaders said there were other issues, as well.

“Other noted concerns are the fact that the Board implements policies that directly impact the working conditions and daily lives of our members without even giving notice to the Dayton Education Association,” the letter to members said. “Finally, the continuing chaos and disorganization of the School Board and School District has only gotten worse under the leadership of President Goodwine.”

Goodwine wrote in a post on Facebook that she was disappointed in the results but not surprised.

“The issue being referenced is about how teachers are paid, not whether they are paid,” Goodwine said. “The Board decided to align payroll practices with state and federal guidelines to protect every employee’s benefits and retirement contributions. No one was ever going to miss a paycheck.”

She added, “I love Dayton. I work for Dayton. And I will continue leading with integrity, transparency, and faith – even when the path isn’t easy. Because when you’re called to serve, you don’t quit when challenged. You rise.”